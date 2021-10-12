Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.80. 8,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.