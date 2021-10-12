Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 243 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.70.

