Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,214. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

