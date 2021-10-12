FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in September

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,880,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,128. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

