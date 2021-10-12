T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.52.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. 23,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.