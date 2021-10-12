180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

