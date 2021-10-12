Barclays Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

