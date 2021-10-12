FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

