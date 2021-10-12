Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 143.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,738,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $292.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.25 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

