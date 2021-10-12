Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $112,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after purchasing an additional 391,844 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.87 and its 200-day moving average is $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

