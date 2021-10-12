Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

NYSE:OSK opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

