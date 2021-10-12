Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $66.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.