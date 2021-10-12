Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.