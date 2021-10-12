Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.71. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.