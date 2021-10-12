Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

