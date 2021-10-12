180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 104.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $718.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

