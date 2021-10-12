WOO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $440.79 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001483 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $440.79 million and approximately $50.84 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.00206370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00091093 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,530,713 coins and its circulating supply is 522,254,534 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.