Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New $205.88 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,123,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,879,000. Bill.com accounts for 2.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 1.19% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,831,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $276.34 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -231.28 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.