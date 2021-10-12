Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,848 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,775,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

