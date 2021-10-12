Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,738 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average of $284.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

