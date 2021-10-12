Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $603.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

