Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $386.53 or 0.00674428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $193,983.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,465 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

