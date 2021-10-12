MONK Price Hits $0.0556 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $720,466.70 and $1,468.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

