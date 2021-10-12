Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 807,554 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 297,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

JWN opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,619.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

