Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 56,954 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 807,554 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 315,185 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 297,517 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

NYSE:JWN opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,619.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

