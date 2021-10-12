Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $281.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 502,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after buying an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 334,097 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.