Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI opened at $159.05 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $806,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.