Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,422 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

