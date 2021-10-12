Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in September

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBAGF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
