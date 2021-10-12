O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

