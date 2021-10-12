BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRLA stock opened at GBX 340.86 ($4.45) on Tuesday. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £133.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 357.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 374.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
