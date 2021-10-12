Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels bought 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,908,700. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

