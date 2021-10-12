Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 252.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $326.50 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.62. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

