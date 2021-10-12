Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of ALL opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.