DinoExchange (DINO) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $117,034.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00118512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00072655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,051.34 or 0.99773802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.96 or 0.05865544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DINOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.