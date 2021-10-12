VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

