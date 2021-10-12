Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

