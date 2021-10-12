Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 12,566 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,308,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.