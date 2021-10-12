Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

