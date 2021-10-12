Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,149,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 414,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 363,362 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,950,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

