Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $118.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.20 million and the highest is $119.90 million. Harmonic posted sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $483.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.47 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $880.62 million, a P/E ratio of -864.14, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $7,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

