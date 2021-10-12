Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post $6.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.31 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.13 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.47 billion to $25.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.