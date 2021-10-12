Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

