ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $115.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

