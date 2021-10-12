Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $8.82 on Major Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $8.82 or 0.00015423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $41.53 million and $10.04 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.00396166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.