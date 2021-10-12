DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00208042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00091433 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

