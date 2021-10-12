BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,915,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

