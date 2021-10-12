Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,514 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

