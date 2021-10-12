D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

