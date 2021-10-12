180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.72 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.